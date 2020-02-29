Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Earns Gold Certification In United States

This past Thursday was a momentous one for rising country star Ingrid Andress.

Thursday morning, the singer-songwriter learned that she was nominated for New Female Artist at the 2020 ACM Awards. That same day, the RIAA confirmed a gold certification for her breakthrough radio hit “More Hearts Than Mine.”

The certification confirms 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“More Hearts Than Mine,” which is approaching the Top 10 at country radio, has thus far peaked at #67 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.