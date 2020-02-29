in Music News

Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Earns Gold Certification In United States

The single reached the 500,000 unit mark in the US.

Ingrid Andress in More Hearts Than Mine | Atlantic/Warner Nashville

This past Thursday was a momentous one for rising country star Ingrid Andress.

Thursday morning, the singer-songwriter learned that she was nominated for New Female Artist at the 2020 ACM Awards. That same day, the RIAA confirmed a gold certification for her breakthrough radio hit “More Hearts Than Mine.”

The certification confirms 500,000 in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“More Hearts Than Mine,” which is approaching the Top 10 at country radio, has thus far peaked at #67 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

