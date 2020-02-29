in Music News

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Earns #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Lil Baby Has Three Songs In Top 10

Although it could not dethrone Roddy Ricch’s megahit “The Box,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” did enjoy a strong opening day on US Spotify.

The song amassed 1.527 million American streams on Friday, February 28, earning a #2 position on the US Spotify chart.

It is one of four new Top 10 entries; the other three come from Lil Baby in conjunction with the release of his “My Turn” album.

“Heatin Up (featuring Gunna)” starts at #3 with 1.383 million Friday streams, while “Live Off My Closet (featuring Future)” takes #9 on the strength of 1.141 million streams. “Commercial (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” starts at #10 with 1.072 million.

