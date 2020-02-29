Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Closed Day One With Over 1700 Pop Radio Plays, Over 600 Hot AC Radio Spins

Radio unsurprisingly showered the new Lady Gaga single with opening day support.

According to Mediabase, the song had received 1,703 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, February 28. The impressive count slots “Stupid Love” at #30 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the February 22-28 tracking period.

“Stupid Love” meanwhile earns #27 on the building Hot AC chart with 641 spins through Friday.

Although it will not receive as much airplay Saturday, “Stupid Love” will definitely retain its Top 40 (and perhaps Top 30) positions through the close of tracking.

The strong radio performance coincides with a jump to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart and solid opening day numbers on key audio streaming services. The video already has over 12 million YouTube views.