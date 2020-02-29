in Music News

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Closed Day One With Over 1700 Pop Radio Plays, Over 600 Hot AC Radio Spins

“Stupid Love” enjoyed a massive first-day at Gaga’s core radio formats.

Lady Gaga - Stupid Love | Interscope

Radio unsurprisingly showered the new Lady Gaga single with opening day support.

According to Mediabase, the song had received 1,703 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, February 28. The impressive count slots “Stupid Love” at #30 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the February 22-28 tracking period.

“Stupid Love” meanwhile earns #27 on the building Hot AC chart with 641 spins through Friday.

Although it will not receive as much airplay Saturday, “Stupid Love” will definitely retain its Top 40 (and perhaps Top 30) positions through the close of tracking.

The strong radio performance coincides with a jump to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart and solid opening day numbers on key audio streaming services. The video already has over 12 million YouTube views.

Lady Gagastupid love

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Earns #2 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Lil Baby Has Three Songs In Top 10

Benedetta Porcaroli, Alice Pagani Share New Instagram Photos As “Baby” Season 3 Wraps Filming