in TV News

Carrie Underwood Scheduled For March 3 TODAY Show, March 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The country star will be making daytime and late-night appearances this week.

Carrie Underwood on Fallon [Douglas Gorenstein/NBC]

Music superstar Carrie Underwood will be appearing on two different NBC TV programs this week.

Underwood will first appear on the March 3 edition of TODAY. According to NBC listings, Underwood will appear during all three windows of the broadcast (7-9AM, 9-10AM, 10-11AM).

Three days later, she will make a late-night appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Underwood will be the lead interview guest on a March 6 “Fallon” that also includes a chat with Diego Luna and a performance by Lauv.

Underwood recently received a platinum certification for album “Cry Pretty.” Her single “Drinking Alone” is currently in the Top 30 at country radio.

Carrie Underwoodjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showtodaytoday show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Benedetta Porcaroli, Alice Pagani Share New Instagram Photos As “Baby” Season 3 Wraps Filming