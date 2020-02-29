in TV News

Benedetta Porcaroli, Alice Pagani Share New Instagram Photos As “Baby” Season 3 Wraps Filming

The co-stars waved goodbye to the Italian Netflix series.

Alice Pagani and Benedetta Porcaroli via @bennipi on Instagram

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for the third and final season of Italian series “Baby.”

We do, however, know that filming is officially complete.

Saturday, stars Benedetta Porcaroli and Alice Pagani each shared photos acknowledging the wrap of filming.

Porcaroli’s post, a selfie also featuring Pagani, includes the caption “It’s a wrap … Baby 3 … Thanks everybody. Forever.”

Featuring the actress holding a large teddy bear, Pagani’s post features a caption waving goodbye to her character Ludo.

The Instagram posts, which have already amassed well over 200K likes, follow:

Alice PaganiBenedetta Porcaroli

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

