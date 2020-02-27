in Music News, New Music

Justin Timberlake & SZA’s “The Other Side” Closed Day One With Nearly 1200 Pop Radio Plays, Almost 400 Hot AC Spins

“The Other Side” enjoyed a big opening day at radio.

Justin Timberlake and SZA in The Other Side | RCA

Justin Timberlake & SZA’s new “Trolls World Tour” song “The Other Side” enjoyed ample first day support at pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

According to Mediabase, the new track had received 1,170 pop radio plays by the end of Wednesday, February 26. It meanwhile received 379 spins at the hot adult contemporary formats.

Although the opening day airplay was not quite as massive as that attained by Timberlake’s “Trolls” smash “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” it is clearly indicative of strong radio support.

Thanks to those spin counts, “The Other Side” earns #29 on the building/real-time Mediabase charts for both formats. The building charts rank songs based on airplay received during the first four days of the February 23-29 tracking period.

“The Other Side” also had a big opening day on US iTunes, reaching #1 by the end of Wednesday.

