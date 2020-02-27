Princess Nokia Performed On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with guests Cedric the Entertainer, David Bautista, and music from Princess Nokia. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” closed with a noteworthy musical performance.
The performance came from buzzy artist Princess Nokia, who was making her “Late Late Show” debut in support of the dual “Everything Sucks” – “Everything Is Beautiful” album release.
Prior to the performance, Corden welcomed Dave Bautista and Cedric The Entertainer for a discussion.
The episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will start at the same time on the west coast. Video highlights from the episode will be posted upon availability; photos are already below:
