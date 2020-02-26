First Look: Doja Cat Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As her “Say So” flies up the charts, Doja Cat makes a high-profile television appearance.

Amid ample fan and industry anticipation, the breakout music star takes the stage on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance marks Doja Cat’s first time playing the popular NBC talk show.

Doja Cat’s performance closes an episode that also features chats with David Beckham and Guy Fieri. The episode additionally includes a new edition of “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters.”

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Doja Cat performance will start at around the 50-minute mark, and we will share the video upon availability. For now, enjoy photos from the taping: