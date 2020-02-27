in TV News

Norman Reedus, Liv Tyler, Blackbear Scheduled For March 5 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Norman Reedus will make another late-night television appearance.

Norman Reedus on Corden | Sonja Flemming/CBS

This Friday, Norman Reedus will be appearing on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, he will pay a visit to CBS’ “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Reedus will be a discussion guest on the March 5 edition of the popular late-night talk show. Liv Tyler will also be part of the discussion, while Blackbear will take the stage for a musical performance.

Official “Late Late Show” listings follow:

Thursday, Feb. 27

Alison Brie; Will Forte; stand-up comedy performance by Doug Smith (n)

Friday, Feb. 28

Charlie Hunnam; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; musical performance by Elbow (OAD: 1/22/20)

Monday, March 2

Mark Wahlberg; Iliza Shlesinger; stand-up comedy performance by Rob Haze (n)

Tuesday, March 3

Martin Freeman; Pete Holmes; musical performance by Bad Bunny (n)

Wednesday, March 4

Usher; Judy Greer; Javier Hernández (n)

Thursday, March 5

Liv Tyler; Norman Reedus; musical performance by Blackbear (n)

Friday, March 6

Kumail Nanjiani; Dan Levy; musical performance by Celeste (OAD: 1/29/20)

