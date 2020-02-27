First Look: Bad Bunny Chats, Performs With Sech On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Bad Bunny makes an appearance on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Making his first “Tonight Show” appearance of 2020, the Puerto Rican music star first chats with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, he and Sech take the stage for a musical performance.

In addition to Bad Bunny and Sech, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” features a visit from John Mulaney. The comedian’s visit precedes this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

Thursday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping: