First Look: Bad Bunny Chats, Performs With Sech On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1214 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bad Bunny & Sech perform on February 27, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Bad Bunny makes an appearance on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Making his first “Tonight Show” appearance of 2020, the Puerto Rican music star first chats with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, he and Sech take the stage for a musical performance.
In addition to Bad Bunny and Sech, Thursday’s “Tonight Show” features a visit from John Mulaney. The comedian’s visit precedes this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.
Thursday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1214 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Bad Bunny during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 27, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1214 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian John Mulaney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 27, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
