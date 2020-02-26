in TV News

Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Lauv single tops this week’s add board.

Lauv - Modern Loneliness Audio Cover | Kobalt/AWAL/YouTube

Lauv’s new single “Modern Loneliness” is attracting ample interest at pop radio.

Picked up by 36 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Modern Loneliness” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Each added by 22 stations, Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless” tie for second place.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” ranks as fourth-most added with 19 new pickups, and Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” takes fifth with 18 adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Monsta X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart” (6th-most), Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” (7th-most, tie), Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys’ “Lose Control” (7th-most, tie), Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” (9th-most), and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” (10th-most).

becky hillblack eyed peasdiplodisclosuredoja catgoodboysj balvinjulia michaelsJustin Bieberkhalidlauvmeduzamodern lonelinessmonsta xmorgan wallenquavoroddy ricchtrevor daniel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

