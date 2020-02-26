Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Lauv’s new single “Modern Loneliness” is attracting ample interest at pop radio.

Picked up by 36 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Modern Loneliness” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Each added by 22 stations, Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels’ “Heartless” tie for second place.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” ranks as fourth-most added with 19 new pickups, and Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” takes fifth with 18 adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Monsta X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart” (6th-most), Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” (7th-most, tie), Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys’ “Lose Control” (7th-most, tie), Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” (9th-most), and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” (10th-most).