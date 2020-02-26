in TV News

First Look: Nick Jonas Appears, Plays “Slay It, Don’t Spray It” On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Nick Jonas appears on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1212 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 25, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Over the past two nights, NBC has aired “The Voice” episodes with new coach Nick Jonas.

In celebration of his new gig, Jonas makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Jonas Brother participates in an interview during the broadcast. He and Fallon also partake in a game of “Slay It, Don’t Spray It.”

Taped in advance, the broadcast additionally features an interview with Steve Coogan and a performance by the “Girl From The North Country” cast. It will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT, and videos will be posted below upon availability.

Photos from the taping already follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1212 — Pictured: The cast of Broadway’s “Girl From The North Country” performs on February 25, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1212 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and host Jimmy Fallon during “Slay It, Don’t Spray It” on February 25, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1212 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 25, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1212 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Steve Coogan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 25, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

