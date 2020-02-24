Sam Smith’s “To Die For” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Sam Smith’s “To Die For” continues to build support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a second consecutive week as the format’s most added song.

“To Die For” won support from another 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Sam Fischer’s “This City,” which landed at 11 stations, follows as a close second. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” takes third place with 10 pickups. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted,” Leslie Odom, Jr.’s “Go Crazy,” and Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You,” which each landed at 9 stations, tie for fourth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (7th-most-added), Taylor Swift’s “The Man” (8th-most), Fitz and the Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine” (9th-most), Echosmith’s “Diamonds” (10th-most, tie), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (10th-most, tie), Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” (10th-most, tie), Halsey’s “You should be sad” (10th-most, tie), Diplo & Morgan Wallen’s “Heartless (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most, tie), JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most, tie), and Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (10th-most, tie).