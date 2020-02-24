in Music News

Sam Smith’s “To Die For” Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Sam Smith single again tops the Hot AC radio add board.

Sam Smith by Walter Pfeiffer, courtesy of Capitol Records

Sam Smith’s “To Die For” continues to build support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a second consecutive week as the format’s most added song.

“To Die For” won support from another 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Sam Fischer’s “This City,” which landed at 11 stations, follows as a close second. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” takes third place with 10 pickups. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted,” Leslie Odom, Jr.’s “Go Crazy,” and Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You,” which each landed at 9 stations, tie for fourth place.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (7th-most-added), Taylor Swift’s “The Man” (8th-most), Fitz and the Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine” (9th-most), Echosmith’s “Diamonds” (10th-most, tie), Noah Cyrus’ “July” (10th-most, tie), Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” (10th-most, tie), Halsey’s “You should be sad” (10th-most, tie), Diplo & Morgan Wallen’s “Heartless (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most, tie), JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” (10th-most, tie), and Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

