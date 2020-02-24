Republic Records, JYP Entertainment Enter Partnership To Support TWICE

Korean girl group TWICE is about to receive support from one of the most powerful US-based labels.

In a Monday afternoon announcement, Republic Records confirmed that it entered into a strategic alliance with JYP Entertainment. The focus – at least for now – will be on bringing more visibility and success to TWICE, which is set to release new music soon.

“We are so Excited to make a strategic alliance with ‘No. 1’ Label Republic Records,” said JYP CEO Jimmy Jeong. “By our strategic alliance for the TWICE, we strongly hope to present the next level of K-Pop to fans in all around the world.”

“I’ve known J.Y.Park for the last two decades and have always admired his company’s extraordinary success and trajectory,” added Republic’s Monte Lipman. “The organization’s vision and groundbreaking achievements have placed them at the forefront of popular culture. We are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic team of executives and their amazing artists, including multi-platinum global superstars TWICE.”

Amid the surge of American (and global) interest in K-pop, partnerships of this sort are becoming increasingly common. Republic, itself, has partnered with Big Hit to support Tomorrow x Together.