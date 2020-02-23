Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You,” MONSTA X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart” Reach Pop Radio’s Top 50

Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You” and MONSTA X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart” officially enter the Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 549 times during the February 16-22 tracking period, “What If I Told You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #52 last week with 295 fewer spins.

Credited with 262 spins (+250), “You Can’t Hold My Heart” rockets 186 places to #49.

— As the Ali Gatie and MONSTA X songs enter the Top 50, Hot Chelle Rae’s “I Hate LA” re-enters the region. Despite a modest loss in airplay, it climbs one place to #50.