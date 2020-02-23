in Music News

Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You,” MONSTA X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart” Reach Pop Radio’s Top 50

The Ali Gatie and MONSTA X singles are on the upward move.

Ali Gatie, Warner Records Press Photo by Virisa Yong

Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You” and MONSTA X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart” officially enter the Top 50 at pop radio.

Played 549 times during the February 16-22 tracking period, “What If I Told You” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #52 last week with 295 fewer spins.

Credited with 262 spins (+250), “You Can’t Hold My Heart” rockets 186 places to #49.

— As the Ali Gatie and MONSTA X songs enter the Top 50, Hot Chelle Rae’s “I Hate LA” re-enters the region. Despite a modest loss in airplay, it climbs one place to #50.

ali gatiehot chelle raemonsta xwhat if i told you that i love youyou can't hold my heart

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

DJ Snake, J Balvin & Tyga’s “Loco Contigo,” Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Noah Cyrus’ “July” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio