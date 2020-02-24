Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Spends 7th Week As #1 Song In America, Dua Lipa Scores First US Top 5

The very top of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 does not feature a change. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” again claims the #1 position, scoring its seventh week as America’s hottest overall song. The smash hit remains a multi-dimensional beast, faring impressively for streams, sales and radio.

The next two slots are also steady, with Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” and Post Malone’s “Circles” holding at #3 and #4, respectively.

Change does, however, kick in starting with the #4 position. Up one place, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” earns that ranking.

An even more momentous change occurs at #5; Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” takes over that position after claiming #6 in last week. The song surpasses the #6 high-mark of “New Rules” to become Lipa’s first Top 5 hit in the US.

The balance of the Top 10 is as follows: Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” (#6, +1), Maroon 5’s “Memories” (#7, -3), Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” (#8, =), Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” (#9, +2) and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#10, +2).