Halsey’s “You should be sad,” Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Justin Bieber & Quavo, Khalid & Disclosure Songs Top 20

“You should be sad” “Rare,” “Intentions,” and “Know Your Worth” rise at pop.

The latest Halsey and Selena Gomez singles officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up three places, Halsey’s “You should be sad” earns #14 on this week’s listing. The “Manic” single received 6,960 plays during the February 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 408.

Gomez’s “Rare” concurrently rises four places to #15. It posted a tracking period play count of 5,391 (+1,217).

— As “You Should Be Sad” and “Rare” hit the Top 15, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” and Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” go Top 20.

The former, which received 5,236 spins, jumps six spots to #16. Its week-over-week spin gain of 1,841 ranks as the format’s largest for the week.

“Know Your Worth,” which received 4,435 spins (+1,237), rises four spots to #20.

