Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Debuts With Over 1 Million Global Sales & Streaming Units

“Changes” generated 1 million in first-week consumption.

In addition to topping the US Billboard 200 with nearly a quarter-million in first-week American consumption, Justin Bieber’s “Changes” attracted immense worldwide interest.

According to Def Jam, the album generated over 1 million in total first-week consumption units. The consumption figure is derived from the sum of album sales, units from track sales and units from track streams.

“Changes” notably debuts at #1 in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The album is his second career chart-topper in the former nation and his seventh in the latter.

“Changes” also earns #1 in Bieber’s native Canada.

