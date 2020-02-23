Justin Bieber’s “Changes” Debuts With Over 1 Million Global Sales & Streaming Units

In addition to topping the US Billboard 200 with nearly a quarter-million in first-week American consumption, Justin Bieber’s “Changes” attracted immense worldwide interest.

According to Def Jam, the album generated over 1 million in total first-week consumption units. The consumption figure is derived from the sum of album sales, units from track sales and units from track streams.

“Changes” notably debuts at #1 in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The album is his second career chart-topper in the former nation and his seventh in the latter.

“Changes” also earns #1 in Bieber’s native Canada.