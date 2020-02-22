Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

Dua Lipa is on the verge of scoring her second #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Don’t Start Now,” the impending chart-topper, received 15,332 spins during the first six days of the February 16-22 tracking period. Up 7% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Don’t Start Now” at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

Although it does not have a massive lead over Post Malone’s building #2 “Circles,” it has the clear momentum advantage. As such, it should be able to retain its #1 position through the close of tracking.

Assuming it does, “Don’t Start Now” will follow “New Rules” in becoming Dua Lipa’s second career #1.