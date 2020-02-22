in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Headed For #1 At Pop Radio

“Don’t Start Now” should top this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Dua Lipa by Hugo Comte, courtesy of Warner Records

Dua Lipa is on the verge of scoring her second #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Don’t Start Now,” the impending chart-topper, received 15,332 spins during the first six days of the February 16-22 tracking period. Up 7% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Don’t Start Now” at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

Although it does not have a massive lead over Post Malone’s building #2 “Circles,” it has the clear momentum advantage. As such, it should be able to retain its #1 position through the close of tracking.

Assuming it does, “Don’t Start Now” will follow “New Rules” in becoming Dua Lipa’s second career #1.

don't start nowdua lipa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

David Beckham, Khalid Scheduled For March 3 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Every New Track From BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” Makes Top 100 On US & Global Spotify Streaming Charts