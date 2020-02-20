Tones and I Performs “Dance Monkey” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” has spent the past several months as the biggest song on the planet. Thursday, it receives a high-profile US television showcase.

The artist performs her global phenomenon on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The performance marks Tones and I’s debut on the popular daytime talk program.

It comes as “Dance Monkey,” a chart-topper in multiple international markets, holds its Top 5 position on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The episode will not hit the airwaves until this afternoon, but a video of the performance is already available — and featured below: