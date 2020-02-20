in TV News

Tones and I Performs “Dance Monkey” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Tones and I makes her Ellen debut.

Tones and I - Dance Monkey | Michael Rozman/WB/EllenTube

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” has spent the past several months as the biggest song on the planet. Thursday, it receives a high-profile US television showcase.

The artist performs her global phenomenon on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The performance marks Tones and I’s debut on the popular daytime talk program.

It comes as “Dance Monkey,” a chart-topper in multiple international markets, holds its Top 5 position on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The episode will not hit the airwaves until this afternoon, but a video of the performance is already available — and featured below:

dance monkeythe ellen degeneres showtones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Anya Taylor-Joy, James Marsden Appeared On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Kelly Clarkson Will Perform Songs By Wilson Phillips, Camila Cabello, Whitney Houston, More On Next Week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes