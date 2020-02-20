Kelly Clarkson Will Perform Songs By Wilson Phillips, Camila Cabello, Whitney Houston, More On Next Week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

Listings for the February 24-28 string of “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes confirm some interesting “Kelly-Oke” covers.

Clarkson will kick off the week by performing Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” on the February 24 episode (the listing suggests the Wilson Phillips members will be part of the number). She will then sing Melissa Etheridge’s “I’m The Only One” on February 25, before tackling Camila Cabello’s “Havana” on February 26.

Covers of Rod Stewart’s “Some Guys Have All The Luck” (February 27) and Whitney Houston’s “Run To You” (February 28) will bring the week to a close.

As for celebrity guests, official listings follow:

February 24 – Ian Somerhalder

February 25 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cheryl Hines, performance by PJ Morton

February 26 – Melissa McCarthy

February 27 – Elisabeth Moss, Thomas Sadoski

February 28 – Rosario Dawson, Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, Dustin Lynch