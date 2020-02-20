in TV News

Kelly Clarkson Will Perform Songs By Wilson Phillips, Camila Cabello, Whitney Houston, More On Next Week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

Next week’s “Kelly-Oke” selections have been revealed.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jason Halbert, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)

Listings for the February 24-28 string of “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes confirm some interesting “Kelly-Oke” covers.

Clarkson will kick off the week by performing Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” on the February 24 episode (the listing suggests the Wilson Phillips members will be part of the number). She will then sing Melissa Etheridge’s “I’m The Only One” on February 25, before tackling Camila Cabello’s “Havana” on February 26.

Covers of Rod Stewart’s “Some Guys Have All The Luck” (February 27) and Whitney Houston’s “Run To You” (February 28) will bring the week to a close.

As for celebrity guests, official listings follow:

February 24 – Ian Somerhalder
February 25 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cheryl Hines, performance by PJ Morton
February 26 – Melissa McCarthy
February 27 – Elisabeth Moss, Thomas Sadoski
February 28 – Rosario Dawson, Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, Dustin Lynch

camila cabelloMelissa Etheridgerod stewartthe kelly clarkson showwhitney houstonwilson phillips

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Tones and I Performs “Dance Monkey” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

New BTS Single “ON” Reflects On Group’s “Calling And Mindset As Artists,” More New Song Details Revealed