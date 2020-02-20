Anya Taylor-Joy, James Marsden Appeared On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Whereas most late-night talk shows are in re-runs this week, CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” is airing originals.

Wednesday’s episode featured visits from Anya Taylor-Joy and James Marsden. Representing “Emma” and “Sonic The Hedgehog,” respectively, Taylor-Joy and Marsden took part in the nightly discussion.

The episode also featured a “Toddlerography” segment with Justin Bieber and a performance by Jack Peñate. It began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will air at that time in the west.

Video highlights from the interview will be posted upon availability; photos are already below: