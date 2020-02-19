in TV News

Doja Cat Scheduled To Perform On February 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Doja Cat will take the stage on Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

Musical guest Doja Cat performs on November 11, 2019 LateNightSeth -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

This past fall, Doja Cat made waves with a performance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Next week, the breakout artist will appear on another NBC late-night talk show.

According to official listings, Doja Cat will perform on the February 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Her performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with David Beckham and Guy Fieri. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, February 19: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Lil Rel Howery and Andre D Thompson. OAD 2/7/20

Thursday, February 20: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. OAD 1/9/20

Friday, February 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde. OAD 1/17/20

Monday, February 24: “The Tonight Show: Subway Special” with special guests BTS. Show 1211

Tuesday, February 25: Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan and musical guest “Girl From The North Country” cast. Show 1212

Wednesday, February 26: David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. Show 1213

