V.Unbeatable Wins Season 2 Of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Duo Transcend Takes 2nd Place

The second “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” came to a close with a two-hour finale Monday night.

In the closing moments of the finale, host Terry Crews revealed that the voters selected V.Unbeatable as this season’s winners. The Mumbai-based dance crew entered the AGT universe during season fourteen, earning a fourth-place finish.

Duo Transcend, which competed during the thirteenth season of “AGT,” took second place in this year’s Champions competition.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa came in third, while Marcelito Pomoy and Sandou Trio Russian Bar respectively took fourth and fifth.

“AGT” will be back for a regular season — its fifteenth — this summer.