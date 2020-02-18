in TV News

V.Unbeatable Wins Season 2 Of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” Duo Transcend Takes 2nd Place

V.Unbeatable took home the trophy during Monday’s finale.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS -- "The Champions Finale Results" Episode 207 -- Pictured: V.Unbeatable -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The second “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” came to a close with a two-hour finale Monday night.

In the closing moments of the finale, host Terry Crews revealed that the voters selected V.Unbeatable as this season’s winners. The Mumbai-based dance crew entered the AGT universe during season fourteen, earning a fourth-place finish.

Duo Transcend, which competed during the thirteenth season of “AGT,” took second place in this year’s Champions competition.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa came in third, while Marcelito Pomoy and Sandou Trio Russian Bar respectively took fourth and fifth.

“AGT” will be back for a regular season — its fifteenth — this summer.

america's got talentamerica's got talent: the championsv.unbeatable

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Midnight Kids & Annika Wells’ “Run It” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart