Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions,” Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes” Make Top Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

They start at #11 and #23, respectively.

Justin Bieber & Quavo - Intentions Video | Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” and Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes” unsurprisingly debut prominently on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The former, which ranks as the week’s top new entry, starts at #11 on the listing. “Intentions” was a Top 5 performer for Sales and Streaming, while earning a healthy amount of opening week radio activity.

“Yikes,” meanwhile, grabs #23 on this week’s chart. It becomes Minaj’s 108th career Hot 100 entry, putting her in sole position of 5th place for most entries ever. Only Drake, the “Glee” cast, Lil Wayne and Elvis Presley have more.

“Yikes” notably debuts at #1 on the Digital Song Sales subchart. It also had a solid start on the streaming front.

