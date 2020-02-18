in Music News

Sam Smith’s “To Die For” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“To Die For” convincingly tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Like it does at the hot adult contemporary format, Sam Smith’s “To Die For” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 148 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The impressive count convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Picked up by 39 stations, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” lands in second place on this week’s pop radio add board. Doja Cat’s “Say So” takes third with 33 pickups, while an add count of 32 slots Conan Gray’s “Maniac” in fourth.

Each added by 22 stations, Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” and MONSTA X’s “You Can’t Hold My Heart” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” (7th-most), Selena Gomez’s “Rare” (8th-most), Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You” (9th-most), and Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” (10th-most).

