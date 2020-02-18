Nick Jonas Scheduled To Appear On February 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Next Monday and Tuesday, NBC will air the two-night season premiere of “The Voice.” To celebrate the occasion, new judge Nick Jonas will make a Tuesday night talk show appearance.

Jonas will be the lead interview guest on the February 25 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The broadcast will also feature an interview with Steve Coogan and a performance by the “Girl From The North Country” cast.

In re-runs this week, “Fallon” will return next Monday with a special BTS-centric episode. Official listings follow:

Friday, February 14: Guests include Steve Buscemi, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Justin Bieber Ft. Quavo. Show 1210

Monday, February 17: Guests include RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. OAD 2/6/20

Tuesday, February 18: Guests include Robert Downey Jr., Aidy Bryant and musical guest Little Big Town. OAD 1/15/20

Wednesday, February 19: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Lil Rel Howery and Andre D Thompson. OAD 2/7/20

Thursday, February 20: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. OAD 1/9/20

Friday, February 21: Guests include Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde. OAD 1/17/20

Monday, February 24: “The Tonight Show: Subway Special” with special guests BTS. Show 1211

Tuesday, February 25: Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan and musical guest “Girl From The North Country” cast. Show 1212