in Music News

Songs By Sam Smith, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“To Die For,” “No Judgement,” and “Nice To Meet Ya” debut on the pop radio chart.

Sam Smith - To DIe For Artwork (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

It may not have arrived until the sixth day, but Sam Smith’s “To Die For” amassed an impressive 1,241 pop radio spins during the February 9-15 tracking week. That count yields a #37 debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” and Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” also make this week’s Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #63, “No Judgement” enters this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Niall Horan single received 861 tracking period spins, besting last week’s mark by 712.

Credited with 791 spins (+276), “Nice To Meet Ya” rises four spots to #40.

meghan trainorniall horannice to meet yanicki minajno judgementsam smithto die for

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

KJ Apa Chats, Gets Scared, Surprises Fans On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Songs By DaBaby, Karol G & Nicki Minaj, Future & Drake, Russ & Bia, Madison Beer Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio