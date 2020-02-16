Songs By Sam Smith, Niall Horan, Meghan Trainor & Nicki Minaj Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

It may not have arrived until the sixth day, but Sam Smith’s “To Die For” amassed an impressive 1,241 pop radio spins during the February 9-15 tracking week. That count yields a #37 debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” and Meghan Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” also make this week’s Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #63, “No Judgement” enters this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Niall Horan single received 861 tracking period spins, besting last week’s mark by 712.

Credited with 791 spins (+276), “Nice To Meet Ya” rises four spots to #40.