in Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning New Bikini Selfie Reaches 1.5 Million Instagram Likes In 30 Minutes

Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in the new shot.

Via @jlo on Instagram

A new Jennifer Lopez bikini picture is proving incredibly resonant on Instagram.

A mirror selfie, the shot finds Lopez looking absolutely fantastic in a white bikini. “Relaxed and recharged,” notes Lopez in the caption.

In addition to an outpouring of favorable comments from both fans and fellow celebrities, the post is attracting a mammoth like count. It, in fact, reached 1.5 million likes in its first thirty minutes. Given that rate of interest, it should easily become one of her most-liked pictures ever — no easy feat for a woman with over 114 million followers and plenty of breathtaking posts.

The new bikini shot follows:

View this post on Instagram

Relaxed and recharged. 🤍

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez

Written by Dolph Malone

mm

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Post Malone’s “Circles” Makes Another Return To #1 At Pop Radio; Achieves 7th Week On Top

Madison Beer Releases Outstanding New Song “Selfish,” Song Quickly Surpasses 1 Million Spotify Streams