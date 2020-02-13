in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Receiving Airplay From Radio Disney, Power 94.9

The “High School Musical” ballad has been receiving some radio attention.

Olivia Rodrigo in HSM: TM: TS | Fred Hayes/Disney+

There is no indication that Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” will receive a formal pop radio push. Two stations have, however, been playing the standout “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” track.

According to Mediabase, Radio Disney played “All I Want” 24 times in the seven days ending February 11. Salt Lake City’s Power 94.9 meanwhile offered 3 spins during that window.

Given that “High School Musical” is a Disney property (and given that “All I Want” is released on Walt Disney Records), the Radio Disney support is not exactly surprising. The Power 94.9 airplay, on the other hand, represents a more undeniably objective endorsement of the song.

Such support is definitely warranted. “All I Want” has performed well on digital platforms over the past several weeks; it earned enough sales and streams to make the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January.

To date, the song has amassed 40 million global Spotify streams.

all i wantolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Janet Jackson Performs With “Classroom Instruments” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Jack Harlow Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)