Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” Receiving Airplay From Radio Disney, Power 94.9

There is no indication that Olivia Rodrigo’s “All I Want” will receive a formal pop radio push. Two stations have, however, been playing the standout “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” track.

According to Mediabase, Radio Disney played “All I Want” 24 times in the seven days ending February 11. Salt Lake City’s Power 94.9 meanwhile offered 3 spins during that window.

Given that “High School Musical” is a Disney property (and given that “All I Want” is released on Walt Disney Records), the Radio Disney support is not exactly surprising. The Power 94.9 airplay, on the other hand, represents a more undeniably objective endorsement of the song.

Such support is definitely warranted. “All I Want” has performed well on digital platforms over the past several weeks; it earned enough sales and streams to make the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January.

To date, the song has amassed 40 million global Spotify streams.