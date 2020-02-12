in TV News

Janet Jackson Performs With “Classroom Instruments” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Janet Jackson appears in a segment on Wednesday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1208 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriter Janet Jackson with The Roots during "Classroom Instruments" on February 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Update: Two days after visiting as an interview guest, Janet Jackson made another appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jackson appeared in a new edition of the popular “Classroom Instruments” segment on Wednesday’s episode. Accompanied by Fallon and The Roots, she performed “Runaway.”

A video of the segment and photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1208 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer-songwriter Janet Jackson with The Roots during “Classroom Instruments” on February 12, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1208 — Pictured: (l-r) Television personality Ryan Seacrest during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 12, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1208 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 12, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

This past Monday, Janet Jackson appeared as an interview guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wednesday, she participates in another segment.

The entertainment icon joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a “Classroom Instruments” performance.

In addition to that segment, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features interviews with Zoe Kravitz and Ryan Seacrest. The episode also includes a Suggestion Box segment, as well as a performance by Jack Harlow.

