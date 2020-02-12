Janet Jackson Performs With “Classroom Instruments” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Update: Two days after visiting as an interview guest, Janet Jackson made another appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jackson appeared in a new edition of the popular “Classroom Instruments” segment on Wednesday’s episode. Accompanied by Fallon and The Roots, she performed “Runaway.”

A video of the segment and photos from the taping follow:

In addition to that segment, Wednesday’s “Fallon” features interviews with Zoe Kravitz and Ryan Seacrest. The episode also includes a Suggestion Box segment, as well as a performance by Jack Harlow.