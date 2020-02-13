Jack Harlow Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

As his “WHATS POPPIN” flies up the Spotify charts, breakout artist Jack Harlow looks to add to his momentum with a high-profile television appearance.

Harlow performs on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Marking Harlow’s “Fallon” debut, the performance closes an episode that also features appearances by Ryan Seacrest and Zoe Kravitz.

The episode additionally includes a “Classroom Instruments” segment with Janet Jackson.

Taped in advance, the episode will start at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Jack Harlow performance should start at around the 50-minute mark. Photos of his performance follow; a video will be posted below upon availability.