Jonas Brothers Performed On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

As their successful world tour continues to roll, Jonas Brothers paid a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The superstar trio performed on Wednesday’s edition of the CBS late-night talk show. The performance closed an episode that also featured Will Arnett and Aaron Paul. Arnett and Paul appeared for the nightly discussion as well as a comedy sketch.

Filmed ahead of time, Wednesday’s “Late Late Show” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast. It will start at the same time in the west.

Photos from the taping follow; videos will be posted upon availability.