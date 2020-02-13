Jonas Brothers Performed On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

As their successful world tour continues to roll, Jonas Brothers paid a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The superstar trio performed on Wednesday’s edition of the CBS late-night talk show. The performance closed an episode that also featured Will Arnett and Aaron Paul. Arnett and Paul appeared for the nightly discussion as well as a comedy sketch.
Filmed ahead of time, Wednesday’s “Late Late Show” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast. It will start at the same time in the west.
Photos from the taping follow; videos will be posted upon availability.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…