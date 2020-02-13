in TV News

Jonas Brothers Performed On Wednesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

The superstar trio took the stage on Wednesday’s “Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with guests Aaron Paul, Will Arnett, and music from Jonas Brothers. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

As their successful world tour continues to roll, Jonas Brothers paid a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The superstar trio performed on Wednesday’s edition of the CBS late-night talk show. The performance closed an episode that also featured Will Arnett and Aaron Paul. Arnett and Paul appeared for the nightly discussion as well as a comedy sketch.

Filmed ahead of time, Wednesday’s “Late Late Show” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast. It will start at the same time in the west.

Photos from the taping follow; videos will be posted upon availability.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with guests Aaron Paul, Will Arnett, and music from Jonas Brothers. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
