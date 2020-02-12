in TV News

First Look: Backstreet Boys Chat, Join “Ragtime Gals” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Backstreet Boys appear on Tuesday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Backstreet Boys members Brian Litrell, Howie Dorough, and Nick Carter with host Jimmy Fallon and Backstreet Boys members Kevin Richardson and A.J. McLean during "Ragtime Gals sing 'Thong Song'" on February 11, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Update: On the heels of announcing their new tour, Backstreet Boys appeared on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to chatting with Fallon, the iconic boy band performed a “Ragtime Gals” version of “Thong Song.” A video of that segment follows; interview highlights will be posted upon availability.

Photos from the taping also follow:

Tuesday morning, Backstreet Boys appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Tuesday night, the iconic boy band visits NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The group celebrates its new tour announcement by chatting with Fallon. Not simply there for a discussion, the five members also participate in the recurring “Ragtime Gals” segment.

Taped in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features an interview with Constance Wu and a performance by Skip Marley and H.E.R. It airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:

