Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Like it does at the rhythmic and hot adult contemporary formats, Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” claims the most added distinction at pop radio.

The high-profile collaboration, which appears on Bieber’s new album “Changes,” won support from a healthy 130 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Each added by 65 stations, Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” and Khalid & Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” tie for second place on the add board. Selena Gomez’s “Rare” follows in fourth place with 37 new pop radio pickups.

Madison Beer’s “Good In Goodbye” and Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which each landed at 27 stations, tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” (7th-most, tie), Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You” (7th-most, tie), DaBaby’s “BOP” (9th-most), and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (10th-most).