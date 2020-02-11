New Niall Horan, Justin Bieber Singles Added By Z100 New York

Immensely popular pop radio station Z100 just added songs from two immensely popular pop artists.

Reporting to the February 11 add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms adding Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” to its official playlist.

Bieber’s song also scored support from leading west coast pop station 102.7 KIIS LA.

Both songs are officially impacting the format this week. Bieber’s single, which is already in the Top 40 for airplay, is expected to rank as the week’s most added song. Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday evening.