in Music News

New Niall Horan, Justin Bieber Singles Added By Z100 New York

Bieber’s “Intentions” also picked up an add from 102.7 KIIS LA.

Niall Horan by Dean Martindale, courtesy of Capitol

Immensely popular pop radio station Z100 just added songs from two immensely popular pop artists.

Reporting to the February 11 add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms adding Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” to its official playlist.

Bieber’s song also scored support from leading west coast pop station 102.7 KIIS LA.

Both songs are officially impacting the format this week. Bieber’s single, which is already in the Top 40 for airplay, is expected to rank as the week’s most added song. Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday evening.

intentionsJustin Bieberniall horanno judgementquavo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Tones and I Scheduled To Perform On February 20 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”