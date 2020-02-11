Tones and I Scheduled To Perform On February 20 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Over the past six months, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” has arguably reigned as the biggest song on the planet. It broke records on the charts in her native Australia and just entered the Top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The artist will look to build on her already-massive momentum with an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to tentative listings, Tones and I will perform on the February 20 “Ellen” broadcast. The episode will also feature a chat with Kate and Oliver Hudson.

As a reminder, all “Ellen” listings are subject to change.