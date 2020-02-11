in TV News

Tones and I Scheduled To Perform On February 20 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The breakout pop artist will visit “Ellen.”

Tones and I - Dance Monkey video | Visible Studios/WMG/SME

Over the past six months, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” has arguably reigned as the biggest song on the planet. It broke records on the charts in her native Australia and just entered the Top 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The artist will look to build on her already-massive momentum with an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to tentative listings, Tones and I will perform on the February 20 “Ellen” broadcast. The episode will also feature a chat with Kate and Oliver Hudson.

As a reminder, all “Ellen” listings are subject to change.

the ellen degeneres showtones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

KJ Apa Scheduled To Appear On February 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”