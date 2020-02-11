in Music News

Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Intentions” tops this week’s hot adult contemporary radio add board.

In an utterly unsurprising development, Justin Bieber’s new “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

The new “Changes” single won support from 33 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, earning the format’s most added honor.

Taylor Swift’s “The Man,” which landed at 21 new stations, takes second place on this week’s add board.

Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” follows in third with 17 pickups, while an add count of 11 positions Halsey’s “You should be sad” in fourth place.

Each added by 8 stations, Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” and Alanis Morissette’s “Reasons I Drink” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Fitz and The Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine” (7th-most, tie), Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” (7th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” (9th-most, tie), and Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” (9th-most, tie).

