Janet Jackson Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Janet Jackson appears as the lead interview guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1206 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 10, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Janet Jackson just formally confirmed her upcoming “Black Diamond” world tour, which kicks off this June in Miami.

In celebration of the news, Jackson makes a late-night talk show appearance Monday night.

The entertainment icon appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She chats with Fallon as the episode’s lead interview guest. Other guests on the broadcast include interviewee Jane Levy and comedian Jo Firestone.

Taped in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1206 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jane Levy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1206 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on February 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1206 — Pictured: Comedian Jo Firestone performs on February 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

