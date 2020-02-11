Janet Jackson Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Janet Jackson just formally confirmed her upcoming “Black Diamond” world tour, which kicks off this June in Miami.

In celebration of the news, Jackson makes a late-night talk show appearance Monday night.

The entertainment icon appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She chats with Fallon as the episode’s lead interview guest. Other guests on the broadcast include interviewee Jane Levy and comedian Jo Firestone.

Taped in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping.