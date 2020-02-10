in Music News

Songs By Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Meet the new entries on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Wayne - Funeral | Young Money

As his new album “Funeral” lands at #1 on the Billboard 200, tracks from the album arrive on the Billboard Hot 100. This week’s Hot 100 also welcomes new arrivals from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meghan Trainor and Justin Bieber.

Lil Wayne’s four debuts include “I Do It (featuring Big Sean & Lil Baby)” (#33), “Mahogany” (#61), “Mama Mia” (#87), and “Funeral” (#88).

Swift’s “Only The Young” starts at #50 on this week’s chart. Lipa’s “Physical” concurrently arrives at #60, while A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “King Of My City” enters at #69.

Trainor’s “Nice To Meet Ya (featuring Nicki Minaj)” arrives at #89, and Bieber’s “Get Me (featuring Kehlani)” enters at #93.

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams and radio airplay.

