Academy Awards: “Parasite” Makes History As First Non-English Language Film To Win Best Picture Oscar

Going into Sunday’s Academy Awards, “1917” was the betting favorite to win Best Picture. It did not win.

The honor instead went to “Parasite.” Although the victory was not a massive upset (“Parasite” had the second-best odds), it was still a surprise to many observers.

It may not, however, have been a surprise to those watching the show. Earlier in the night, “Parasite” won key awards for Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay.

In winning Best Picture, “Parasite” becomes the first non-English language film to win the top Oscar.

The night’s other notable winners include Joaquin Phoenix (Best Actor), Renee Zellweger (Best Actress), Laura Dern (Best Supporting Actress), Brad Pitt (Best Supporting Actor) and “Jojo Rabbit” (Best Adapted Screenplay). Each was a betting favorite prior to the show.