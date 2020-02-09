Selena Gomez’s “Rare” Officially Reaches Top 30 At Pop Radio

The follow-up to Selena Gomez’s chart-topping “Lose You To Love Me” continues its climb at pop radio.

“Rare,” that song, officially earns a Top 30 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 2,411 times during the February 2-8 tracking period, “Rare” jumps ten places to #27 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,428 plays.

“Rare” is the title track from Gomez’s latest studio album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. As noted, it has already produced a chart-topping (both on the Billboard Hot 100 and pop radio) single in “Lose You To Love Me,” as well as a successful instant gratification track in “Look At Her Now.”