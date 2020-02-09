in TV News

Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Rises For RuPaul, Justin Bieber Episode

This weekend’s “SNL” posted gains in the overnight ratings.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "RuPaul" Episode 1780 -- Pictured: (l-r) Larry David, musical guest Justin Bieber, host Ru Paul, Rachel Dratch, and Jason Sudeikis during Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, February 8, 2020 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Featuring host RuPaul and musical guest Justin Bieber, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” topped the previous two episodes in the overnight ratings.

Citing metered market data, NBC says the episode drew a 4.3 overnight household rating. It meanwhile scored a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the Top 25 markets.

Last week’s episode, which featured JJ Watt and Luke Combs, drew a 4.1 in households and a 1.7 in the demo. The prior episode with host Adam Driver and musical guest Halsey drew a 3.8 in the former column and a 1.7 in the latter column.

The RuPaul-Bieber “SNL” ties the Will Ferrell-King Princess episode for #2 among broadcasts that have aired since a ratings methodology change in early October. Only the Eddie Murphy-Lizzo broadcast (6.7) drew a better overnight household rating.

“SNL” returns to originals on February 25 with host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne.

Justin Biebernbcrupaulsaturday night livesnl

Written by Brian Cantor

