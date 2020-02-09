Maroon 5’s “Memories” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 11th Week At #1 On Hot AC Chart

Maroon 5’s “Memories” remains the top song at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats. The smash enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase pop listing, while celebrating an eleventh week at #1 on the Hot AC chart.

— “Memories” stays atop the pop chart thanks to the 18,401 spins it received during the February 2-8 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 184 but keeps “Memories” narrowly ahead of the pack.

Post Malone’s “Circles,” which holds at #2, received 18,278 spins (-1).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” stays at #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” keeps the #4 position. Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” concurrently climbs one place to #5.

— “Memories” meanwhile continues its lengthy Hot AC run with 6,532 tracking period plays (+60).

Up one place, “Circles” moves into the #2 position on the strength of its 6,007 Hot AC spins (+203).

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” slides one place to #3, and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” holds at #4. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” stays put at #5.