Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” Blasts Into Top 10 At Pop Radio; Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” Top 15

Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” continues its impressive run at the pop format. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Up four places, “Hot Girl Bummer” earns #7 on the listing. The song received 11,965 spins during the February 2-8, besting last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,870 spins. Said increase represents the format’s greatest airplay gain this week.

— As “Hot Girl Bummer” enters the Top 10, Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” goes Top 15. The Jonas Brothers single received 7,484 spins, topping last week’s mark by 831 plays.