in Music News

Lil Baby’s “Woah” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Woah” takes over the top spot at urban radio.

Lil Baby - Woah

After a multi-week stint at #1, DaBaby’s “BOP” cedes its throne at urban radio.

Lil Baby’s “Woah” takes over the top spot this week, rising two places to #1 on the Mediabase urban chart. “Woah” received ~5,948 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 835.

“BOP,” which received ~5,622 spins (-321), slides one spot to #2.

Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” dips one place to #3 this week, despite posting a solid airplay gain. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” rises one place to #4.

Down one spot, Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” settles for #5.

dababylil babymustardroddy ricchsummer walkerwoah

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio