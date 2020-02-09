Lil Baby’s “Woah” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

After a multi-week stint at #1, DaBaby’s “BOP” cedes its throne at urban radio.

Lil Baby’s “Woah” takes over the top spot this week, rising two places to #1 on the Mediabase urban chart. “Woah” received ~5,948 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 835.

“BOP,” which received ~5,622 spins (-321), slides one spot to #2.

Summer Walker’s “Playing Games” dips one place to #3 this week, despite posting a solid airplay gain. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” rises one place to #4.

Down one spot, Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” settles for #5.