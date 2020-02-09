in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The “Fine Line” single continues its climb at Hot AC.

Harry Styles - Adore You Video | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place, “Adore You” earns #10 on this week’s Hot AC listing. The song received ~3,338 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 190. “Adore You” is the only new addition to the Top 10.

Although it was not the first song released from Styles’ sophomore album “Fine Line,” it was the first to launch as an official radio single. It is also charting at the pop format, where it boasts a Top 15 position.

adore youharry styles

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Lil Baby’s “Woah” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio