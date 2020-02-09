Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place, “Adore You” earns #10 on this week’s Hot AC listing. The song received ~3,338 spins during the February 2-8 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 190. “Adore You” is the only new addition to the Top 10.

Although it was not the first song released from Styles’ sophomore album “Fine Line,” it was the first to launch as an official radio single. It is also charting at the pop format, where it boasts a Top 15 position.