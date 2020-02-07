in TV News

Green Day, Jersey Shore Cast, Ice Cube, More Appear On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

A stacked edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” aired Friday afternoon.

Jersey Shore cast on Ellen | Michael Rozman/WB/EllenTube

Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” featured a pair of guest hosts: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

It also featured a myriad of celebrity guests. Green Day, notably, appeared (and performed) in celebration of new album “Father Of All…”

The episode also featured visits from the stars of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and entertainment icon Ice Cube. Snooki revealed why she will not be returning to the show, while Ice Cube talked about his history with Snoop Dogg — and their relationship with the late Kobe Bryant.

The broadcast aired Friday afternoon. Video highlights from the broadcast, including interview segments, games, and Green Day’s performance, are available to view below.

green dayice cubejersey shoremartha stewartsnoop doggthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Backstreet Boys Scheduled To Perform on February 11 “Good Morning America,” Chat On That Night’s “Watch What Happens Live”