Green Day, Jersey Shore Cast, Ice Cube, More Appear On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” featured a pair of guest hosts: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

It also featured a myriad of celebrity guests. Green Day, notably, appeared (and performed) in celebration of new album “Father Of All…”

The episode also featured visits from the stars of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and entertainment icon Ice Cube. Snooki revealed why she will not be returning to the show, while Ice Cube talked about his history with Snoop Dogg — and their relationship with the late Kobe Bryant.

The broadcast aired Friday afternoon. Video highlights from the broadcast, including interview segments, games, and Green Day’s performance, are available to view below.