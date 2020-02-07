Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Pussycat Dolls’ “React” Claims #2

New releases from Nicki Minaj and The Pussycat Dolls are leading the way on the US iTunes sales chart.

Minaj’s “Yikes” arrived slightly later than the bulk of this week’s new music, but it still made a quick impact. It is #1 on the store’s all-genre chart as of press time at 9:30AM ET Friday.

The Pussycat Dolls’ “React” directly follows at #2 on the chart.

The balance of the Top 5 consists of enduring hits: Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” at #3, Maroon 5’s “Memories” at #4 and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” at #5.