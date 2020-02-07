in Music News

Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Pussycat Dolls’ “React” Claims #2

New releases claim the top two spots on US iTunes.

Nicki Minaj - Yikes Audio Cover | YouTube

New releases from Nicki Minaj and The Pussycat Dolls are leading the way on the US iTunes sales chart.

Minaj’s “Yikes” arrived slightly later than the bulk of this week’s new music, but it still made a quick impact. It is #1 on the store’s all-genre chart as of press time at 9:30AM ET Friday.

The Pussycat Dolls’ “React” directly follows at #2 on the chart.

The balance of the Top 5 consists of enduring hits: Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” at #3, Maroon 5’s “Memories” at #4 and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” at #5.

nicki minajreactthe pussycat dollsyikes

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Special Look: Maria Pedraza, Zendaya, Zara Larsson, More Celebrate BVLGARI’s B.zero1 Rock Collection

Backstreet Boys Scheduled To Perform on February 11 “Good Morning America,” Chat On That Night’s “Watch What Happens Live”