Backstreet Boys Scheduled To Perform on February 11 “Good Morning America,” Chat On That Night’s “Watch What Happens Live”

Update: Add another performance to Backstreet Boys’ extensive upcoming TV schedule.

In addition to performing on the February 11 “Good Morning America” and chatting on that night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the group will perform on the February 14 edition of “GMA3.”

Tuesday, February 11 will be a very big day for Backstreet Boys.

In addition to a previously confirmed appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the iconic group will also deliver a performance on that morning’s “Good Morning America.”

Not content for two appearances, BSB will additionally appear on that night’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Official “GMA” listings follow:

Tuesday, February 11— Producer 50 Cent & actor Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”); actors Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”); author Allison Pataki (“The Queen’s Fortune”); a performance by the Backstreet Boys

Official “WWHL” listings follow:

Tuesday, February 11 – BACKSTREET BOYS Show 17026

